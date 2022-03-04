Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.60.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 578,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -210.17%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.