Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Announces Earnings Results

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weave Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Weave Communications stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 614,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $22.40.
WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
About Weave Communications (Get Rating)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.