American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,411. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

