Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,980. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
