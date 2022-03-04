Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,980. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

