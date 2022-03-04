IRISnet Price Tops $0.0597 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $73.80 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,065,747,732 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,982,327 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

