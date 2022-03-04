PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Down 58.7% in February

PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PONO Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PONO Capital alerts:

Shares of PONO stock remained flat at $$10.03 on Friday. 12,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. PONO Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Pono Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Corp. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PONO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PONO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.