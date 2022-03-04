Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 865,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $33.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
