Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

APVO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 85,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

