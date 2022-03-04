Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on APVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
