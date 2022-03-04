First Hawaiian Bank Invests $5.81 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 7,968,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,729. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

