Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,267. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

