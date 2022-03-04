P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PFIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 1,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,168. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P&F Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of P&F Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of P&F Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

