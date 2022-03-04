Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 21,357 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $71,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after acquiring an additional 787,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 250,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,752. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

