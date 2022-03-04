Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 105,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.32.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

