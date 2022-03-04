Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ICPT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 135,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

