Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,214. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.