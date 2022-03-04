Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $238.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.69. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.