HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $433.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.76 million. HUYA reported sales of $458.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HUYA.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HUYA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 172,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,079. HUYA has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

