Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 115,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

CNI stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.95. 95,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,092. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

