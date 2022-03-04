Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.53

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 2205153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.
Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel Chile (ENIC)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.