Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.53

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 2205153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enel Chile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 614,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 561,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Enel Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,526,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 110,459 shares during the period.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

