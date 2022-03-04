Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Declines By 76.3%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the January 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,153. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Engie Brasil Energia (Get Rating)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.