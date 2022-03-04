Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in February

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVVTY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolution AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.60. 52,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,412. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

