Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.43

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 322239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after buying an additional 3,518,329 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after buying an additional 3,062,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

