SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.21

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 22351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,552,000 after buying an additional 134,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,074,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SolarWinds by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 334,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 133,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

