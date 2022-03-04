Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.38

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$47.38 and last traded at C$47.43, with a volume of 88183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 79.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Insiders bought a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last ninety days.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

