Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,099. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

