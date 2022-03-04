Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,099. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
