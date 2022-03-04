iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 556,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,096,548 shares.The stock last traded at $16.57 and had previously closed at $17.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

