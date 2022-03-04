Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 1,004,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,006,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.