Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $79.34. 144,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.18 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

