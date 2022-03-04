LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.04. 4,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,175. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.72.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.