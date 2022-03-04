LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.04. 4,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,175. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

