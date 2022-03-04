Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,078. Culp has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

