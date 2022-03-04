Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.16.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $206.48. 29,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.44 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

