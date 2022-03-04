Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

