Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 18,511 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $60,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

NYSE:LMT traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.15. The stock had a trading volume of 178,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $458.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

