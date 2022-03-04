Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives $0.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €0.70 ($0.79) to €0.72 ($0.81) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

