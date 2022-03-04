Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.27 ($90.19).

BAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday.

Basf stock traded down €2.34 ($2.63) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €54.95 ($61.74). 8,214,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

