Adams Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after buying an additional 89,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $181.65. 56,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,199. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.28. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

