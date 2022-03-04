Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

