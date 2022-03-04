Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 183,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

