Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Visa by 2,758.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. 415,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,088. The company has a market cap of $383.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

