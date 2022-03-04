Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $5.11 on Friday, reaching $133.18. 1,077,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,514,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

