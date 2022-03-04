NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 402,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,991. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

