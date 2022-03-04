agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. agilon health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AGL stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 172,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,427. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in agilon health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 887,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 2,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 585,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

