Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Signify Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGFY stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 97,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,419. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

Several research firms have commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Signify Health by 815.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

