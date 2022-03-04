ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.17.

OGS stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 14,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,588. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

