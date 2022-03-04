Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 234.2% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.0 days.
Nichias stock remained flat at $$22.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nichias has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.
About Nichias (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nichias (NICFF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.