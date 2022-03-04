Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,080. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Investview (Get Rating)
