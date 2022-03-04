Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,080. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

