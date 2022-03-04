Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, a growth of 258.5% from the January 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.76. 796,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

