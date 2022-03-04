Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

GILD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 626,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

