1,639 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after acquiring an additional 249,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.58. The stock had a trading volume of 112,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

