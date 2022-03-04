Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

ABUS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 128,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.